Safe Harbor able to foster dogs ahead of cold weather, snow

Every dog at the Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary in Jackson except for one was fostered by local homes this past weekend thanks to a Facebook post from the not-for-profit asking for foster homes because of the below-freezing temperatures and snow that hit the area.

The one dog without a foster home stayed indoors with the cats at the sanctuary because he is very "food aggressive."

"Our community is, like, amazing. I was honestly overwhelmed with the help we have gotten with this," director Monica Babers said. "I was floored by it. I couldn't even keep up."

She said the shelter received 60 to 70 foster home offers the first night, with 150 offers in total. The post has more than 800 shares and more than 100 comments.

Dogs are kept in 10-by-10-feet kennels and the sanctuary staff does what they can to keep the dogs comfortable in cold weather, but in the temperatures predicted for this week, Babers said those efforts become "irrelevant."

She also pointed out the road conditions from winter weather complicate the staff and volunteers' ability to make it to the shelter to take care of all the animals. Therefore, finding homes for the dogs was the best option.