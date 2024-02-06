Safe Families for Children aims to prevent child abuse, neglect

Outside support before crisis strikes could be essential in preventing child abuse or neglect, and providing that support is the mission behind Safe Families for Children, an international organization with a chapter started earlier this year in Southeast Missouri.

"There is a tremendous amount of need" in the region, said Laura Findlay, chapter director.

Families are living in generational cycles of poverty, and the single biggest factor is isolation, Findlay noted.

"We think of poverty as a monetary issue," she said, "but it's also about a lack of tools and resources."

Findlay said if she lost her job, she'd be on the phone to her contacts who know of job openings in the area. She'd be on her laptop, checking online listings. She'd be updating her resume, using her training and networking skills, which, she said, people living in poverty often don't have access to the same skills and resources.

"It's so far beyond lack of money," Findlay said. "When you live in survival mode day to day, if one thing happens, there's a domino effect." That can lead to crisis, and "that's when abuse, neglect can happen."

Findlay said, generally speaking, no one sets out to be a bad parent, but the lack of a support network can lead to a crisis point, which can lead to other problems, and children can end up in foster care.

"Usually when a child enters care, the red flags have been there," Findlay said, but the state agencies' resources are overwhelmed in just trying to provide the legal, minimum sufficient care.

"We want to come in before that, and work on prevention to deflect cases from foster care," Findlay said.

Safe Families is a Christian-based organization, she said, and right now, the southeast Missouri chapter is working to build and strengthen connections with area churches.

People within those churches can act as family friends, who encourage and support host families and families in need, Findlay said. Another option is to act as a resource friend, providing anything from child care to picking up a bag or two of groceries to help with transportation — giving support that fits a family's needs, to help preserve the family, Findlay said.