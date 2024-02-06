Safe Families for Children aims to prevent child abuse, neglect

Outside support before crisis strikes could be essential in preventing child abuse or neglect, and providing that support is the mission behind Safe Families for Children, an international organization with a chapter started earlier this year in Southeast Missouri.
"There is a tremendous amount of need" in the region, said Laura Findlay, chapter director.
Families are living in generational cycles of poverty, and the single biggest factor is isolation, Findlay noted.
"We think of poverty as a monetary issue," she said, "but it's also about a lack of tools and resources."
Findlay said if she lost her job, she'd be on the phone to her contacts who know of job openings in the area. She'd be on her laptop, checking online listings. She'd be updating her resume, using her training and networking skills, which, she said, people living in poverty often don't have access to the same skills and resources.
"It's so far beyond lack of money," Findlay said. "When you live in survival mode day to day, if one thing happens, there's a domino effect." That can lead to crisis, and "that's when abuse, neglect can happen."
Findlay said, generally speaking, no one sets out to be a bad parent, but the lack of a support network can lead to a crisis point, which can lead to other problems, and children can end up in foster care.
"Usually when a child enters care, the red flags have been there," Findlay said, but the state agencies' resources are overwhelmed in just trying to provide the legal, minimum sufficient care.
"We want to come in before that, and work on prevention to deflect cases from foster care," Findlay said.
Safe Families is a Christian-based organization, she said, and right now, the southeast Missouri chapter is working to build and strengthen connections with area churches.
People within those churches can act as family friends, who encourage and support host families and families in need, Findlay said. Another option is to act as a resource friend, providing anything from child care to picking up a bag or two of groceries to help with transportation — giving support that fits a family's needs, to help preserve the family, Findlay said.
Volunteers can also act as a family coach, to help families reach their goals and to provide encouragement.
If children are not in a safe place, Findlay said, they can be hosted by a family for a short time, depending on the family's situation. During that period, the organization provides tools to parents, including resume building, tips on submitting to jobs or finding affordable housing, and more. "Our circle of support is strengthening the family," Findlay said. "Hopefully our circle becomes theirs."
Findlay said her family hosted children who came to church with them. "They were developing their own circle," she said. "That's bringing them out of isolation."
The idea is to develop lasting, family-like support networks, Findlay said.
The organization works with the families to set goals within a timeframe. That means accountability and measurable results, which is important, Findlay said.
"It's not easy," Findlay said. "It's terrifying and beautiful, and so rewarding. In the end, Christ calls us to do this, serving relationally and with our hospitality."
Findlay said the chapter began in March, and recently joined the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce.
The chapter's fiscal agent is Community Partnership, formerly Community Caring Council, Findlay said, and that relationship is important to Safe Families, but also to the families they serve. "They're a resource for us, and the families too," she said, adding, "I'm always looking for someone with other ideas than I have."
Findlay said the work Children's Division does is vital, but it's generally later on the timeline, and it's considerably more expensive than Safe Families' work. "It's not about dollars," she said, "but what if we could do something on this end?"
Safe Families for Children has hosted more than 35,000 children since its founding in 2003. More than 100 chapters in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and more are involved with more than 4,500 churches, according to www.safe-families.org.
More information about the local chapter is available at www.facebook.com/Safe-Families-for-Children-Southeast-Missouri.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.