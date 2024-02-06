This week's SAE spotlight is Gavin Brown, the son of Michael Brown and Lindsey Petton of Marble Hill.
Brown is a four-year, senior member of the Meadow Heights FFA chapter and has earned his greenhand, chapter and county degrees.
His supervised agricultural experience includes employment at Kranawetter Transport.
In his free time, he enjoys playing video games and working on his car.
After graduation, Brown plans to attend tech school to be a heavy diesel technician.
