SADI's Gudermuth 'larger than life' to those close to her

MaryAnn "Miki" Gudermuth, founder and original executive director of SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence (SADI), is being remembered by those who worked with her closely following her Sept. 6 death at age 74.

"She was larger than life and had a drive and a passion to make things better for people with disabilities because (Miki) lived that life," said Donna Thompson, who has headed SADI since Gudermuth's 2019 retirement.

Diagnosed with polio at 9 months, Gudermuth spent the majority of her early years in a Shriners Hospital where she had multiple surgeries on her hips, legs and feet.

"I didn't think about the hardships somebody in a wheelchair faces until I traveled with Miki. You have to find the curb cuts. A lot of times those cuts are at the other end of the sidewalk. You have to get through doorways, get into bathrooms and down aisles. In a store, doing that can be almost impossible," Thompson said.

Gudermuth, in an interview for the 2020 Difference Makers edition of B Magazine, said she had her eyes opened to the larger world of disability after starting a polio support group in Cape Girardeau.

"I had a lot of different people coming to me who had a variety of disabilities, some were spinal cord injuries, some had multiple sclerosis or cerebral palsy or encephalitis, which kind of mimics polio. So I evolved out of a polio support group into something disability-related. You need support. You need to know what you're feeling is OK. Later, people started to say, 'I'm having trouble getting into the store or trying to find transportation.' Transportation was a really big problem for us as was employment of people with disabilities. Accessibility of housing, too," Gudermuth said.

Gudermuth founded SADI in 1993 and the organization is planning a 30th anniversary celebration at noon Friday, Sept. 29.

Rachel Stone is SADI's quality assurance specialist and has worked for the not-for-profit for eight years.

"(Miki) was a firecracker and the world is a little dimmer without her. I always think of how much passion Miki had for helping people. She believed everyone had the right to live their life to the fullest," Stone said.