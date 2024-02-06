SADI to mark 30th anniversary

SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence Inc. will celebrate its 30th anniversary Friday, Sept. 29.
SADI is a not-for-profit organization offering programs to help individuals with disabilities, including independent living and personal care services.
All are welcome to attend the celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the SADI service center, 755 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.
There will be a ribbon-cutting and unveiling of a new logo at noon, and attendees are invited to tour SADI's service center.
Lunch will be provided from food trucks serving barbecue and Mexican food, as well as ice cream for dessert.
River Radio will be at the event to supply tunes for the celebration.
To RSVP for the event, call (573) 651-6464, ext. 1200.
