Brian House, owner and operator of Cape Girardeau's Chick-fil-A, whilst tucked away in a dark hallway on a rainy December morning at SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence, confessed he hadn't been able to sleep recently. He had a huge, life-changing secret that was difficult to keep.

Staff and patrons at SADI in Cape Girardeau, including executive director Donna Thompson, were awaiting Dec. 2 what they thought was a presentation for a $30,000 grant from Chick-fil-A. It was the minimum amount SADI was set to receive for being named one of the 45 finalists for the company's True Inspiration Award, an annual philanthropic tradition for the fast-food giant.

Organization officials were planning to use the funds to build a sensory garden for patrons.

SADI staff would later confess their suspicions about the excess of pageantry surrounding the event. Chick-fil-A had an entire media team in town, and unbeknownst to the crowd, was shooting various promotional videos in the garage of the building with members of the corporate office. To some of the attendees, it seemed like overkill for Chick-fil-A to dedicate this much effort to a ceremony they would need to replicate dozens of times.

Prior to the check presentation, House gave brief remarks talking about how much this organization meant to him and his daughter, Carley, who attends SADI. He then led the crowd in "happy" cheers before calling up Brent Fielder, senior director of corporate social responsibility at Chick-fil-A.

The existing suspicions of those in attendance were present on their faces as Fielder stepped to the front of the room.

"I hate that we've missed out on part of the party, but I think the surprise is going to make it all worth it," Fielder said minutes before the presentation.

Fielder, like House, kept his remarks brief, talking about how excited he was on behalf of Chick-fil-A to help SADI serve those in the community.

Then, he got to the surprise.

Donna Thompson, executive director of the SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence, with the surprise $350,000 grant check the organization received from Chick-fil-A in early December. Cape Girardeau Chick-fil-A owner Brian House wipes tears from his eyes as his daughter, Carley, who attends SADI, hugs him. Courtesy of Chick-fil-A

Donna Thompson, executive director of the SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence, with the surprise $350,000 grant check the organization received from Chick-fil-A in early December. Cape Girardeau Chick-fil-A owner Brian House wipes tears from his eyes as his daughter, Carley, who attends SADI, hugs him. Courtesy of Chick-fil-A

"And today, it's actually my pleasure to tell you that SADI was selected as our top grant recipient for 2023 — the S. Truett Cathy Honoree for the True Inspiration Awards and the recipient of $350,000," Fielder said.

What followed was a brief moment of silence as shock and disbelief spread through the crowd. Next, the room erupted into a cacophony of celebration as attendees began screaming, hugging and crying tears of joy.

Thompson, who said numerous times that she herself was not a crier, was among the many with eyes glistening.