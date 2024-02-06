Brian House, owner and operator of Cape Girardeau's Chick-fil-A, whilst tucked away in a dark hallway on a rainy December morning at SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence, confessed he hadn't been able to sleep recently. He had a huge, life-changing secret that was difficult to keep.
Staff and patrons at SADI in Cape Girardeau, including executive director Donna Thompson, were awaiting Dec. 2 what they thought was a presentation for a $30,000 grant from Chick-fil-A. It was the minimum amount SADI was set to receive for being named one of the 45 finalists for the company's True Inspiration Award, an annual philanthropic tradition for the fast-food giant.
Organization officials were planning to use the funds to build a sensory garden for patrons.
SADI staff would later confess their suspicions about the excess of pageantry surrounding the event. Chick-fil-A had an entire media team in town, and unbeknownst to the crowd, was shooting various promotional videos in the garage of the building with members of the corporate office. To some of the attendees, it seemed like overkill for Chick-fil-A to dedicate this much effort to a ceremony they would need to replicate dozens of times.
Prior to the check presentation, House gave brief remarks talking about how much this organization meant to him and his daughter, Carley, who attends SADI. He then led the crowd in "happy" cheers before calling up Brent Fielder, senior director of corporate social responsibility at Chick-fil-A.
The existing suspicions of those in attendance were present on their faces as Fielder stepped to the front of the room.
"I hate that we've missed out on part of the party, but I think the surprise is going to make it all worth it," Fielder said minutes before the presentation.
Fielder, like House, kept his remarks brief, talking about how excited he was on behalf of Chick-fil-A to help SADI serve those in the community.
Then, he got to the surprise.
"And today, it's actually my pleasure to tell you that SADI was selected as our top grant recipient for 2023 — the S. Truett Cathy Honoree for the True Inspiration Awards and the recipient of $350,000," Fielder said.
What followed was a brief moment of silence as shock and disbelief spread through the crowd. Next, the room erupted into a cacophony of celebration as attendees began screaming, hugging and crying tears of joy.
Thompson, who said numerous times that she herself was not a crier, was among the many with eyes glistening.
An almost equivalent eruption occurred when Thompson was presented with the large check for $350,000.
"I can't really wrap my head around it," the executive director said 15 minutes after the announcement. She was still physically shaking with excitement.
The money will be trajectory-altering for the not-for-profit, she and others said.
Thompson said that being honored by Chick-fil-A felt validating, that the work SADI does is often about "planting seeds" but that they don't always get to watch them grow.
"It (the grant) shows that we do make a difference and people appreciate what we do," she said.
Shelly Bohn is among those who appreciate what SADI does. Her son, Brent, has been attending the organization for a year and a half.
"I know they've changed my family's life, and I know so many others they've changed also," she said.
Through SADI, her son has been able to form meaningful friendships and work on his emotional bandwidth.
Bohn feels that her son is loved and cared for by the staff and patrons of the not-for-profit, she said. SADI improves his "quality of life," an exact phrase House used to describe the organization's impact on his daughter.
"I know they love their job. I see that every day here. They love the consumers that they work with," Bohn said.
The rest of the day was spent in celebration. The fast-food company provided what it's most known for — food. Staff and patrons recorded testimonials about their experience that day and at SADI as a whole, faces still red with excitement and tears still present.
Both Fielder and House spoke about the Biblical mission of Chick-fil-A, the company is widely recognized for its Christian values. Both said it was about being "good stewards" of the resources God provides. They said they believed those at SADI would be good stewards of the grant funds and would widen their impact on the community.
Thompson said the organization and its leadership have long been accountable for grants and donations, what they have relied on to keep the doors open.
"I promise that we will use it wisely," Thompson said.
One more thing was asked of those in attendance, possibly the most difficult undertaking of the day. Similar to what caused House's sleeplessness — celebration attendees were asked to keep the grant a secret. Chick-fil-A must give out the grant in the same calendar year as the competition but would not be announcing winners publicly until Tuesday, Jan. 10.
