SADI finalist for True Inspiration Award, grant through Chick-fil-A

With community support in the form of app-based voting, SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence could pocket a windfall.

SADI has been named a finalist for an award and sizable grant from Chick-fil-A. The organization is looking for help from the Southeast Missouri community in order to increase the size of the grant.

SADI is a not-for-profit organization offering programs to help individuals with disabilities, including independent living and personal care services. It will be celebrating 30 years of service next year.

The organization is a finalist in Chick-fil-A's True Inspiration Awards, a voting-based grant award program held annually by the fast-food company.

Community members with the Chick-fil-A app will have an opportunity to vote in the awards race Thursday through Sept. 24. Voting is a points-based system — the more votes an organization gets, the more points it accrues. The grant project gives away $5 million annually, according to Chick-fil-A's website. SADI will also have the opportunity to be selected by Chick-fil-A and win the top prize of $350,000.

Brian House and his daughter Carley at Special Olympics earlier this year. Submitted

Brian House — owner and operator of the Cape Girardeau Chick-fil-A — alongside other members of his family, nominated the organization because he had personally seen work it does.

House's daughter, Carley, is a 26-year-old with Down syndrome. She regularly participates in programs at SADI, including its Community, Activities, Recreation, Education and Socialization day program.

SADI CARES — sometimes referred to as Day Hab — is designed to help adults with developmental disabilities get out of the house. It allows those individuals to work on skills to help their individual needs and become more independent, SADI executive director Donna Thompson said. Some attend the program daily, while others attend when not working part-time jobs.

"They want to get out in the community. They have goals that they want to reach," Thompson said.

Through participation in the organization, House said his daughter has become more independent and developed relationships with others with disabilities.

"It's been a godsend for her," House said.

SADI was among 2,460 organizations nominated for the awards; just 46 were selected as finalists. House characterized the nomination as a true long shot.