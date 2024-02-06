SADI director details plans for grant from Chick-fil-A

It's been more than a month since executive director Donna Thompson, staff and consumers of the SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence in Cape Girardeau were surprised by being named Chick-fil-A's True Inspiration Award winner, receiving a $350,000 grant.

Thompson said the shock from that day hasn't necessarily worn off, but SADI already has plans underway to use portions of the grant.

"It's still overwhelming and we just feel very blessed," Thompson said.

The original reason for entering the fast-food giant's grant contest was to build a sensory garden for SADI's day program to help adults with disabilities learn and grow, often referred to as Day Hab. The cost of the project was going to be covered fully by the minimum award amount — $30,000 — from being named one of the 46 finalists for the True Inspiration Awards.

The executive director said the plan for the garden is already in motion. SADI is awaiting city approval on the pavilion — which must align with city code — purchased for the outdoor area. The garden will be 50 feet by 70 feet and will be in a portion of the organization's sizable parking lot.

SADI has received input from consumers and their families about what they would like to see in the sensory garden. Thompson said the goal is to strike a balance between relaxation and activity areas in the space. She's been looking into adult swings and even a wheelchair accessible merry-go-round.

Thompson has also been in contact with a horticultural professor at Southeast Missouri State University about the plant life that will be featured in the garden.

The executive director said she's hoping the space will be fully ready by the fall. SADI's 30th anniversary is in September.