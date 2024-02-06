SADI director details plans for grant from Chick-fil-A

It's been more than a month since executive director Donna Thompson, staff and consumers of the SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence in Cape Girardeau were surprised by being named Chick-fil-A's True Inspiration Award winner, receiving a $350,000 grant.
Thompson said the shock from that day hasn't necessarily worn off, but SADI already has plans underway to use portions of the grant.
"It's still overwhelming and we just feel very blessed," Thompson said.
The original reason for entering the fast-food giant's grant contest was to build a sensory garden for SADI's day program to help adults with disabilities learn and grow, often referred to as Day Hab. The cost of the project was going to be covered fully by the minimum award amount — $30,000 — from being named one of the 46 finalists for the True Inspiration Awards.
The executive director said the plan for the garden is already in motion. SADI is awaiting city approval on the pavilion — which must align with city code — purchased for the outdoor area. The garden will be 50 feet by 70 feet and will be in a portion of the organization's sizable parking lot.
SADI has received input from consumers and their families about what they would like to see in the sensory garden. Thompson said the goal is to strike a balance between relaxation and activity areas in the space. She's been looking into adult swings and even a wheelchair accessible merry-go-round.
Thompson has also been in contact with a horticultural professor at Southeast Missouri State University about the plant life that will be featured in the garden.
The executive director said she's hoping the space will be fully ready by the fall. SADI's 30th anniversary is in September.
A few other projects are being considered by the organization. SADI isn't planning to spend the grant money all at once though, Thompson said.
Next in line is a possible expansion to a back room at the facility, which is currently being used partially for storage and would need significant remodeling. It's also the place where numerous Chick-fil-A employees recorded testimonials in secret on the day SADI's award was announced.
The organization is awaiting a second bid on renovating the space, which would include lowering the ceiling, adding doors and windows, among other things.
"The main reason we are doing it is because they are adults and need more space. They don't need to be on top of each other," Thompson said.
The current Day Hab space can actually hold more than the around 30 regular attendees, but it would be rather crowded. Thompson said the new space would allow consumers to spread out and relax. The room would also have recreational activities and a conversation area.
SADI is considering a change in logo as well, which could utilize some grant funds. Thompson said the current organization's logo of a handicapped person in a wheelchair could mislead some to only see the organization as dealing with physical disabilities.
The executive director also said the organization has looked into purchasing a car for case workers to use.
Thompson said she plans to keep detailed notes of every time True Inspiration funds are used at the not-for-profit.
"So, we can look back on it and say, 'You know, because of that grant, we were able to do this,'" Thompson said.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.