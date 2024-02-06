S. Illinois man falls to death at state park

GOREVILLE, Ill. -- A coroner says a southern Illinois man fell more than 60 feet to his death after apparently losing his footing near a waterfall at a state park.
Williamson County Coroner Mike Burke said 22-year-old Charles D. Gill of Pittsburg died Sunday after falling at Ferne Clyffe State Park. He was pronounced dead around 6:30 p.m. Sunday at a hospital in Marion, 120 miles southeast of St. Louis.
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Williamson County coroner are investigating.
Department of Natural Resources spokesman Ed Cross urged hikers to stay on designated trails.
and wear suitable clothing and shoes to prevent accidents. He said hikers should carry water and tell someone where and when they're hiking in case something happens.
