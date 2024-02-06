S. Illinois man falls to death at state park

GOREVILLE, Ill. -- A coroner says a southern Illinois man fell more than 60 feet to his death after apparently losing his footing near a waterfall at a state park.

Williamson County Coroner Mike Burke said 22-year-old Charles D. Gill of Pittsburg died Sunday after falling at Ferne Clyffe State Park. He was pronounced dead around 6:30 p.m. Sunday at a hospital in Marion, 120 miles southeast of St. Louis.