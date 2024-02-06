S. Illinois filmmaker films movie scenes in Cairo

If you hear booms resembling cannon blasts near Cairo, Illinois, don't worry. You didn't accidentally stumble upon a battlefield. It's just Brett Ray filming his moving, "Letters Home."

Ray, a filmmaker based in southern Illinois began filming "Letters Home" during the pandemic and recently shot scenes in Cairo for its historic Magnolia Manor.

The river town at the confluence of the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers served as the perfect spot for Ray's movie set at the beginning of the Civil War, he said.

"Letters Home" follows the cross-country adventure of two cousins at the start of the Civil War. The pair travels from southern Illinois to Charleston, South Carolina, where they witness confederate troops fire on Fort Sumter, therefore starting the war.

"There's a real nice setting in Cairo that has a lot of old houses that date back to the late 1800s," Ray said. "The house [Magnolia Manor] is just amazing, so we used that as our South Carolina."

Cairo businessman Charles Galigher built the mansion for his family in 1869.

The four-story, 14-room mansion constructed of red brick was what originally lured Ray to film in Cairo.