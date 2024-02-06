S. Dakota's Ellsworth tapped to be home of new B-21 bomber

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota will be the home of the next-generation nuclear bomber, the B-21 Raider, the U.S. Air Force indicated Wednesday.

The Air Force plans to build and eventually operate over 100 of the stealth bombers, which are capable of launching nuclear strikes around the globe. U.S. Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds said they heard from the Air Force Wednesday that it has officially designated Ellsworth the bomber's main operating base.

Thune said the planes will eventually be housed at several Air Force bases, including locations in Texas and Missouri. However, Ellsworth was selected by the Air Force to house the bomber's training program and first squadron, Thune said.

The announcement represents an economic boon for the western part of South Dakota, with the bomber expected to potentially double the size of the base's personnel by bringing 3,000 more service members, Thune said. Construction projects for bomber hangars and other facilities are also expected. It currently hosts two squadrons that operate B-1 bombers, which are expected to eventually be phased out of military use.

"It's a once in a generation, historic opportunity for South Dakota," Thune said, adding that it will ensure Ellsworth remains a vital part of the nation's military.

The base, located near Rapid City, is already one of the largest employers in the state. According to a 2017 estimate, it had an annual economic impact of over $350 million.