Rush: With talent on loan from God

(Published May 25, 1993.)

In public, liberals call him right-wing. They may call him something else privately. The national media call him talk radio's bombast king, the patron saint of white mail chauvinists. Feminists call him obnoxious and gays say he's shameful.

Call him what you want, Rush H. Limbaugh III has become talk radio's most phenomenally successful host in history, the guy with the guts to balance the biased national news media, to stick up for the poor abused middle-class male, to ram a thorn into the side of the new administration.

Every week millions of fans turn on their radios to listen to Limbaugh slay Democrats in general and liberals in particular.

Biting, sarcastic, humorous, irreverent, Limbaugh is now heard on 600 radio stations around the country -- and overseas -- with somewhere about 18 million listeners weekly. That kind of devoted following has been unheard of in radio since the heyday of Amos 'n Andy and Arthur Godfrey.

His critics say they are mostly small-town stations "in rectangular states" but they ignore the fact that he is also heard in such major-media markets as Los Angeles, Atlanta, Memphis and Sacramento (where he got his start as a talk-show host in 1984, replacing Morton Downey Jr., who was fired for racially insensitive remarks).

His nationally-syndicated television program debuted in September of 1992 and now has 14 million viewers.

Not bad for the native of the Mississippi River community of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, who skipped school to hang around the radio station in which his father had a financial interest (his father was a lawyer, as are Rush's grandfather -- who at age 101 was probably the oldest practicing attorney in the nation -- his brother and most of the other male Limbaughs) and was a disc jockey at 16, this college dropout who was fired from five radio jobs before landing the Sacramento spot.

Not that everybody loves the commentator who says he has been broke at least five times but whose annual income now is in the multi-millions. When the Southeast Missourian, his hometown newspaper, announced it was publishing a special section on the local boy who made good, its call-in phone line took some calls from folks who said, "Don't, the guy's embarrassing."

Too bad Limbaugh wasn't there to chat with them. He might have change their minds. His genius may well lie in his ability to beguile listeners who disagree with him but who can't stop listening long enough to turn the dial.

Limbaugh is the host of a three-hour midday satirical demolition of a long list of what he sees as America's enemies, chief among them liberals, "femi-Nazis," "environmental-wackos," "commie-libs," and "peaceniks."

Limbaugh is that rare commodity, a conservative Republican with a sense of humor, which takes some -- though not all, for certain -- of the sting out of his remarks.

His comments can be outrageous, at least if you lean to the left, and he can be outrageously arrogant (he says it's a put-on). Maybe so, maybe he actually believes he is as brilliant as he suggests.

Limbaugh is so successful that he has become a conglomerate, owning a share of his radio program and, if he has the time, speaking at $35,000 a pop. His first book, "The Way Things Ought To Be," is on the way to surpassing "Iacocca" as the best selling non-fiction hardcover of all time, except the Bible. (As of May 19, sales were logged in at 2,281,000 copies.) Limbaugh is working on another.

A sampling:

* The Epitome of Morality and Virtue. "Me. A man whom hundreds, perhaps even thousands, of American mothers hope their daughters will someday marry. (Maybe not: Limbaugh, 42, has been married -- and divorced -- twice.) I will not swear, speak sacrilegiously, demean any ethnic group or tolerate smutty remarks on the air. Double entendres are accepted, as they are a form of genuine humor."

* Femi-Nazi: "A feminist to whom the most important thing in life is ensuring that as many abortions as possible occur. There are fewer than 25 known femi-Nazis in the United States."

* The Fruited Plain: America.

* With Half My Brain Tied Behind My Back To Make It Fair: "Denotes the degree of mental aptitude I require to engage and demolish liberals and others who disagree with me. It is based on my inherent, compassionate desire not to humiliate those who think I am wrong."

* With Talent On Loan From God: "Often misunderstood by hypercritical and sensitive types to mean (I think) I am God. On the contrary, I believe I am what I am because of the grace of God and that my time on earth, as everyone's, is temporary. We are all on loan from God, you see."

* Saying More In Five Seconds Than Most Talk Show Hosts Say In A Whole Show: "Another of the countess ways of describing my unequaled Talent On Loan From God."

* Serving Humanity: "Another way of describing my incredible contribution to the human race."

* The Only Healthful Addiction In America: "My show."

His critics have feelings too. A California billboard asked: "Don't You Just Want to Punch Rush Limbaugh?" The Virginia Pilot called him, "The professional wrestler of talk shows." The Detroit Free Press: "A reactionary braggart."

The Cleveland Plain Dealer said listening to him was like being stuck "at a very bad party next to a disingenuously argumentative loudmouth who won't shut up even when his mouth is full of cheese dip."

NOW said he was "95.9% obnoxious." A writer for The Moniter said, "He should have been named Rush 'Limburger' because his routine really stinks."

That routine involves making liberals his daily target. One of his favorites is Ted Kennedy. He even has a regular "Ted Kennedy Update" feature on his program. He says he's balancing a biased national media, and surveys indicate many Americans agree with him.

"If you listen to this program, you will never, ever need to read another newspaper again," says Limbaugh, a regular reader of nine conservative and liberal organs of public opinion including the New York Times and the Washington Post. "I will do it for you. And you get a bonus... I will tell you want to think about what is going on."

Don Meyers, general manager of WMC-AM Radio in Memphis, said when the station began running the show: "At first it's a slap in the face, it's a bucket of cold water. Then the calls and letters just flooded in on how great he was."

The New York Newsday called him an egomaniacal though lighthearted conservative. The gay community named him to its "Hall of Shame" in 1990.

He lumps his targets under the loose definition of "new authoritarians," which he defines as "... socialists hoping to get rid of the free enterprise system."

Well up toward the top of the list is the Clinton administration, the people who, according to Limbaugh, are holding America hostage, who are giving us "The Raw Deal."