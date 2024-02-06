(Published May 25, 1993.)

The Southeast Missourian newsroom continually fields calls from journalists asking, "Who is Rush Limbaugh?" "Is he for real?"

Rush Limbaugh... love him or hate him ... has single handedly put the bustling Mississippi riverfront community of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, on the map.

Tourists are amazed that there is no sign on the interstate access announcing "Home of Rush Limbaugh." (It's in the works.)

When a team from the National Enquirer racked up Day Two in a mission to uncover the skeletons in Rush's closet, one reporter called his editor in Florida complaining, "This guy's vanilla." (Apparently gathering information for the article was an undercover operation because the reporters first identified themselves as freelance book writers and then as representatives of foreign publications. Their Sunday afternoon plan was to carry a $37 bouquet of flowers, knock on the door of Rush's mother and ask her to please come out and give them a story. (They even delayed their return to Florida in order to purchase this special edition at the newsstands.)