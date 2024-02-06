Rush Limbaugh, Lee Greenwood, Hannity to accompany Trump at rally

President Donald Trump will rally supporters in Cape Girardeau on Monday with the help of a number of celebrities, including conservative commentators Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity, and country music star Lee Greenwood.

Greenwood, perhaps best known for his song "God Bless the USA" will perform at the rally at the Show Me Center. Limbaugh, a native of Cape Girardeau, has a national radio show.

Hannity has both a radio show and a prime time television show. He is scheduled to host his radio show Monday afternoon from Cape Girardeau.

The rally is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

Monday's rally, on the eve of Tuesday's midterm elections for control of Congress, will culminate a six-day blitz of battleground states, involving 11 rallies.

Trump will campaign here in support of Republican Josh Hawley who is seeking to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill. According to the polls, the race is a toss up.

Security officials continued to work out logistics through the weekend, with changes in plans transpiring into Sunday evening.

On Saturday, the Cape Girardeau Police Department released information regarding parking and shuttle systems from six locations, but on Sunday emails that went out to ticket holders from Trump's campaign said shuttles would not be running from any of the parking locations except West Park Mall.

On Friday, officials had said that no parking would be allowed at the Show Me Center, but that changed on Saturday. Police said parking would be allowed at the Show Me Center, but they expected the lot to fill up quickly and offered the six locations for overflow and shuttles.

The times of the shuttles also changed. Originally scheduled from 4 p.m. through midnight, emails that went out to ticket holders said shuttles would begin running from West Park mall beginning at 10 a.m. behind the building at 3049 William St.