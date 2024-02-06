Rush Limbaugh laid to rest

A statement from Kathryn Limbaugh and family said Rush Hudson Limbaugh III was honorably laid to rest Wednesday in St. Louis, with close immediate family in attendance. There will be additional celebrations of Rush’s life to come both virtually and in his home town of Cape Girardeau, the statement said. A retropective of Cape Girardeau native Rush Limbaugh’s life and career will be featured in the Weekend Southeast Missourian.

A statement from Kathryn Limbaugh and family said Rush Hudson Limbaugh III was honorably laid to rest Wednesday in St. Louis, with close immediate family in attendance. There will be additional celebrations of Rush's life to come both virtually and in his hometown of Cape Girardeau, the statement said. It was later confirmed that Limbaugh was buried at Bellefontaine Cemetery, a historic cemetery in St. Louis where many other famous Missourians have been laid to rest. Courtesy Rush Limbaugh family