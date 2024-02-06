Rush Limbaugh... He's one of a kind

(Published May 25, 1993.)
It's no surprise to Rush's brother, David, that Rush has made it big.
"Since the time he was very young, Rush has always been determined to succeed in radio. Even as a child, he had lofty goals, including becoming a top deejay in one of the top ten radio markets," David noted. "He has always been a voracious reader and acquired his keen interest in politics from our father, who also taught him to think on his feet and not to accept unquestioningly information he acquired through reading, radio or television. He got his quick wit and performer's personality from our mother.
"In my opinion, it is the combination of all these attributes that have enabled Rush to become so successful. If you would eliminate any of them, whether it be his wit, his political insights, his talent as an entertainer or his unique ability to express himself, you would not have Rush. That's why other less versatile people who may try to emulate him inevitably will fall short.
"Merely being politically conservative, though essential to Rush's media persona, will not be enough to ensure the success of imitators.
"Before Rush emerged as a national figure, there was a void in the major media for the politically conservative viewpoint. He has done conservatives an invaluable service by presenting their ideas in an entertaining, fun-loving way. He has enhanced the public's perception of conservatism by showing there is a human side to it.
"He has debunked the conventional wisdom by showing that in so many cases it is liberals who are humorless, inflexible and intolerant. He is the first to use biting humor and sarcasm to take on the left, skewer their sacred cows and fearlessly expose their hypocrisies. To the continuing chagrin of his detractors, Rush is not a flash in the pan.
"Those who fantasize to the contrary grossly underestimate him and totally misunderstand middle-America."
