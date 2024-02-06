Rush Limbaugh... He's one of a kind

(Published May 25, 1993.)

It's no surprise to Rush's brother, David, that Rush has made it big.

"Since the time he was very young, Rush has always been determined to succeed in radio. Even as a child, he had lofty goals, including becoming a top deejay in one of the top ten radio markets," David noted. "He has always been a voracious reader and acquired his keen interest in politics from our father, who also taught him to think on his feet and not to accept unquestioningly information he acquired through reading, radio or television. He got his quick wit and performer's personality from our mother.

"In my opinion, it is the combination of all these attributes that have enabled Rush to become so successful. If you would eliminate any of them, whether it be his wit, his political insights, his talent as an entertainer or his unique ability to express himself, you would not have Rush. That's why other less versatile people who may try to emulate him inevitably will fall short.