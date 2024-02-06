Rush Limbaugh, Hannity, Lee Greenwood to join Trump for Monday's visit

President Donald Trump will rally supporters in Cape Girardeau on Monday with the help of a number of celebrities, including conservative commentators Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity, and country music star Lee Greenwood.

Greenwood, perhaps best known for his song "God Bless the USA" will perform at the rally at the Show Me Center. Limbaugh, a native of Cape Girardeau, has a national radio show.

Hannity has both a radio show and a prime time television show. He is scheduled to host his radio show Monday afternoon from Cape Girardeau.

The rally is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

Monday's rally, on the eve of Tuesday's midterm elections for control of Congress, will culminate a six-day blitz of battleground states, involving 11 rallies.

Trump will campaign here in support of Republican Josh Hawley who is seeking to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill. According to the polls, the race is a toss up.

Security officials continued to work out logistics plans Saturday, as the Cape Girardeau Police Department released new information on parking and a shuttle system from six locations ahead of President Donald Trump's visit Monday to the Show Me Center.

After officials said Friday that parking at the Show Me Center would not be allowed, the police department put out a statement on its Facebook page Saturday, stating "parking at the Show Me Center ... will be available, however is expected to fill up quickly."

Overflow parking and a shuttle system will be available at the following locations: