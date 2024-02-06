Rush Limbaugh, Cape native and broadcasting pioneer, dies

Rush Hudson "Rusty" Limbaugh III, 70, a 1969 Cape Girardeau Central graduate and 32-year host of his own internationally known and eponymously named radio program, has died because of complications from lung cancer, his widow, Kathryn Limbaugh, revealed on the fabled broadcaster's show Wednesday.

Limbaugh, who was inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters' Hall of Fame in 1998, received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from former President Donald Trump a year ago.

He was recalled by friends and family as a hero, as street smart, as a savior of AM radio and as generous and thoughtful.

Politicians' testimonials

Many political figures have issued statements praising the commentator.

"(Rush) is a legend, he really is," said Trump, after learning of the conservative icon's passing.

"Those people who listen to him every day, it was like a religious experience for a lot of people," the 45th U.S. president added.

Missouri's senior U.S. senator, Roy Blunt, said Limbaugh stayed "grounded in his Missouri roots and Midwest values."

Blunt also made note of the remarkable arc of Limbaugh's life.

"From his first job in high school as a radio personality in Cape Girardeau to the EIB (Excellence in Broadcasting) Network, Rush Limbaugh changed the way Americans talked about issues every day. He reshaped talk radio and became one of the most powerful conservative voices in our country."

Missouri's junior senator, Josh Hawley, said "(Limbaugh) lived the First Amendment and told hard truths that made the elite uncomfortable, but made sure working men and women had a seat at the table."

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-8th District) said, "(Limbaugh) was a hero who created a movement and gave conservatives a voice inspiring millions around the country."

Gov. Mike Parson said, "I spoke with (Limbaugh's) family and we talked of Rush's legacy in our state and across the nation."

Kristi Noem, governor of South Dakota, added: "Rush often said he had talent on loan from God. He understood that our gifts on this earth are not our own -- they're a blessing. He shared his gifts with all of us and we'll miss him dearly."

Family

Limbaugh's sibling, conservative political commentator and lawyer David Limbaugh wrote a 2020 column about his brother after news broke of Rush's advanced lung cancer.

"I have to say while I've always known Rush is strong, I've never seen anything like how he has handled his diagnosis. He has honestly shown no concern for himself. His overriding concern is for his audience, his family and his friends.

Radio host Rush Limbaugh takes the stage to introduce President Donald Trump during a Make America Great Again rally Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Southeast Missourian file

"He is determined not to let any of us down. He seems more concerned about how this news will impact me than how it is affecting him. I am not exaggerating. He has shown more grace and class in this time than I would have thought possible. I couldn't be prouder of him -- and I'm even prouder that he is my brother," the younger Limbaugh wrote.

Limbaugh's first cousin, U.S. District Judge Steven N. Limbaugh Jr., at the invitation of the Southeast Missourian, wrote about his personal hero in a Dec. 29 story.

"I admire my cousin, Rush Limbaugh, not only for his immense success, but also for his strength of spirit. He is now battling a terminal illness with much fortitude. It is all the more remarkable that he approaches his fate not with bitterness, but with gratefulness. Borrowing from baseball great Lou Gehrig, Rush told his radio audience that he is the luckiest man on earth and that he is thankful to God."

Rush Limbaugh reacts after first Lady Melania Trump presented him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom as President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday on Capitol Hill in Washington. Second lady Karen Pence is at left and Kathryn Limbaugh is partially hidden. Patrick Semansky ~ Associated Press

Friends

During Limbaugh's youth, his family often gathered for picnics with two other Cape Girardeau families -- the Kinders and the Johnsons.

Former Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder, a childhood friend, recalled Rush's delight in a special parental gift -- a Caravelle AM radio transmitter and receiver while the Limbaughs lived on Sunset Street, near Southeast Hospital.