He consistently beats "David Letterman" (2.6) and "Arsenio Hall" (2.7) and "CBS Prime Time" (3.0). All Limbaugh has to conquer are the longstanding "Nightline" (5.3) and the "Tonight Show" (4.6). "The Rush Limbaugh" show is the fastest-growing new show and is among the top three late-night TV shows. The 30-minute show is aired on 239 stations with a viewing audience of 14 million.

His radio broadcasts attract 14 million weekly via 600 stations and the number is growing.

His monthly newsletter has more than 270,000 paid subscribers and his book, "The Way Things Ought To Be," has sold 1,281,000 copies. Rush is hot.