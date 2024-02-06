Rural vaccine surpluses in Missouri spark urban frustrations

ST. LOUIS — More than 7,700 doses of vaccine were left over after mass vaccination events across Missouri last week, fueling frustrations rural counties haven't been able to find enough people to use them while urban residents are desperate for a dose.

Records from the Missouri Department of Public Safety show the remaining doses were usually transferred to another local provider or held by the health department for later use, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Over the course of those clinics, 152 doses were thrown away, including Putnam County where 143 doses spoiled. In some cases, the spoilage resulted from dislodged needles or duplicate appointments and others when residents didn't show up for their slots.