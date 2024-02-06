Editor’s Note: Rural Routes is an ongoing photo feature series about Southeast Missouri residents.

CHAFFEE, Mo. — Eli Glueck and Craig Hanlon had a basketball game in a few hours, but that mattered less than the fact they were currently down by 2 in a different game and the deficit was growing.

Their neighbor, Jay Jeremiah, was eyeing the eighth-graders up again, dribbling the basketball slowly.

Even though they always played two-on-one, Jeremiah almost always proved too much for Glueck and Hanlon to handle.

Jeremiah split the pair to score. At the top of the key, Glueck urged Hanlon to play smart.

Jay Jeremiah, left, looks to put up a shot while being guarded by friends Eli Glueck, center, and Craig Hanlon, right, while playing pickup basketball Wednesday at the Glueck home in Chaffee, Missouri. TYLER GRAEF

“Remember, passing’s the name of the game,” Glueck said. “Or just shoot it.”

Their predictably disjointed possession ended with a missed layup and Glueck laid out flat on the damp concrete.

“Don’t get hurt before the game!” Glueck’s mom, Tammy, yelled from the sideline. “Play like you’re going to play tonight. No cheating.”

“What if we were planning on cheating?” Eli asked as Jeremiah feinted left.

She answered her son’s sarcasm by reminding him of the score, now 16-12.

Craig Hanlon climbs through the basketball hoop's net with a helpful boost from friend Eli Glueck (not pictured) after playing pickup basketball Wednesday at the Glueck home in Chaffee, Missouri. TYLER GRAEF

“(Jeremiah) is like the best kid at basketball in the City of Chaffee and everybody knows it,” Tammy explained.

Though the boys played basketball constantly, she said Hanlon and her son almost never beat Jeremiah.