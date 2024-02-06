Editor’s Note: Rural Routes is an ongoing photo feature series about Southeast Missouri residents.

MARBLE HILL, Mo. — Pat Grippo moved to Marble Hill to start a repair shop June 29, 1992.

“My birthday, six o’clock. That’s when the moving truck pulled up to my house in town.”

It was a long way from his former home in upstate New York, but not so far as the move he made in ’72, from his birthplace in Italy to the United States.

“I was 20 years old when I got here,” he said. “I was a mechanic since I was 15, so I’m going on 52 years of turning wrenches. Fifty-two years — that’s a life. That’s a lifetime for some people.”

Grippo said his shop has always been a one-man operation. He said he's never needed help around the shop and likely couldn't get it even if he did. TYLER GRAEF

A few decades on, Pat’s Auto Repair is still there, and so is Grippo, the shop’s sole mechanic, day in and day out, right in the middle of town.

He said he prefers working alone, and would likely have trouble finding good help anyway, but admitted 52 years of turning wrenches has taken a toll.

“That’s why I can straighten out this hand, but this hand here, it’s crooked,” he said, holding up two grease-blackened hands.