Editor’s Note: Rural Routes is an ongoing photo feature series about Southeast Missouri residents.

CHAFFEE, Mo. — Adam Rister began assembling Christmas light displays when he was about 8; now roughly two-and-a-half decades later, it’s a passion.

The 33-year-old Chaffee, Missouri, man could be found Thursday afternoon crafting this year’s display at the location where he grew up.

“Even when I was growing up — from when I was about 8, I started off doing it,” he said about putting together the displays. “Over the years, it’s just kinda grown and grown and grown.”

Rister said when he was a kid, his grandparents, Mary and Gail Rister, were older and didn’t want to mess with Christmas displays as much. So his grandpa gave him a box of lights and told him he could decorate. As a little kid, he said it was something he always wanted to do.

Adam Rister assembles a Christmas light display outside his home Thursday in Chaffee, Missouri. Jacob Wiegand

His grandparents’ home was just around the corner from his own and he said he would decorate both houses.

“I think I was around maybe 9, somewhere in there, I would start getting $100 for Christmas every year. Well, I would take that $100 — instead of going out and buying toys — going out and buying Christmas lights ... every year,” he said.

Rister received the $100 from his grandparents, he said, and after Christmas would go to places such Sears and Kmart to get lights to use the next year.