Editor’s Note: Rural Routes is an ongoing photo feature series about Southeast Missouri residents.
CHAFFEE, Mo. — Adam Rister began assembling Christmas light displays when he was about 8; now roughly two-and-a-half decades later, it’s a passion.
The 33-year-old Chaffee, Missouri, man could be found Thursday afternoon crafting this year’s display at the location where he grew up.
“Even when I was growing up — from when I was about 8, I started off doing it,” he said about putting together the displays. “Over the years, it’s just kinda grown and grown and grown.”
Rister said when he was a kid, his grandparents, Mary and Gail Rister, were older and didn’t want to mess with Christmas displays as much. So his grandpa gave him a box of lights and told him he could decorate. As a little kid, he said it was something he always wanted to do.
His grandparents’ home was just around the corner from his own and he said he would decorate both houses.
“I think I was around maybe 9, somewhere in there, I would start getting $100 for Christmas every year. Well, I would take that $100 — instead of going out and buying toys — going out and buying Christmas lights ... every year,” he said.
Rister received the $100 from his grandparents, he said, and after Christmas would go to places such Sears and Kmart to get lights to use the next year.
When he was in the sixth-grade, his house caught fire and “burnt everything that I ever bought.” He basically had to start over after the fire and he would get side jobs in the summer to get the money to buy more lights, he said.
After the fire, the current house was built where he now lives with his 8-year-old son, Lane.
The lights are set to music, he said, such as that of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra because he kind of likes “that rocky sound with the lights.” But he also said he’ll be using more traditional songs this year as well.
“It’s growing every year. Little by little,” he said. “I have a passion for doing it.”
Rister said he takes donations for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital every year, usually via a donation box sitting with the light display.
“Last year, I think I raised like $250,” he said. “I send the money down there every year.”
“My grandparents, they passed away about eight years ago. So this is kind of also a tribute to them. ’Cause when I was younger, I remember my grandparents when I was setting it up, they would love it. You know, my grandma loved Christmas and I guess that’s why I got into it so much,” he said.
Rister said he is planning to have the display in front of his house, at 315 Helen Ave. in Chaffee, finished by Thanksgiving. He also has a “Lighting up Chaffee” Facebook group with more information.
