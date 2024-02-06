Editor’s Note: Rural Routes is an ongoing feature series about Southeast Missouri residents.

With multicolored daubers at the ready, patrons of the Knights of Columbus in Scott City were primed for an evening of socializing and a chance to call out “bingo!”

It’s a regular scene at the hall Thursday evenings. Knight of Columbus Joe Spalding of Scott City, co-chairman of the bingo, said the bingo takes place every Thursday with bingo starting at 6:30 p.m. and doors opening about 5 p.m.

“We have our regulars,” said Marcus Schaefer, a Knight of Columbus of Benton, Missouri. “And we get people that come down from Cahokia, Illinois. We get people that come over from Kentucky.”

Barbara Blue of Chaffee, Missouri, is one of those regulars and said she has been coming to the Scott City bingo for 10 or 11 years. She said she keeps coming back because it’s a chance to get out of the house.