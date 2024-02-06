Editor's Note: Rural Routes is an ongoing photo feature series about Southeast Missouri residents.

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. — A little more than seven miles east of Zalma, Missouri, and a short distance off Highway 51, sits the rural Bollinger County church of Dongola Friendship Baptist.

With its adjacent cemetery and church hall, the place of worship doesn't have quite the number of congregants as it has at times had in its more than 130 years of existence, but it still has a faithful few.

Leo Adams said the few in the congregation are close-knit.

"There's more closeness with this few than there is in proportion to the many in other places," Adams said.

People attend Sunday school Sunday in the church hall of Dongola Friendship Baptist Church in rural Bollinger County. Jacob Wiegand

Kevin Holder has been attending the church "off and on all my life."

"I just felt I needed more than what this world had to offer," Holder said about going to church. "I enjoy the preaching, but I enjoy my Sunday school class better than anything."

The church members currently don't have a regular pastor and were unable to get a minister for Sunday's services. But there was still eight in attendance for Sunday school. A ninth individual showed up toward the end of the session.

Jim Vangennip said he came to Bible school at the church when he was a kid. The 79-year-old said now there's about 10 in the congregation.

Vangennip said the church was established in 1886 and eventually moved to its current location. He said the church is of the Missionary Baptist denomination even though "missionary" is absent for the church's name.

Peggy Winchester takes part in Sunday school Sunday in the church hall of Dongola Friendship Baptist Church in rural Bollinger County. Jacob Wiegand

While flipping through the book "Dongola Friendship Baptist Church 1886-1986," written by Jewel Reimler, Vangennip talked about the tornado of May 30, 1917.

"One of the biggest tornadoes ever come through was there," Vangennip said. "Come right through here and blowed the church away."

The current church building was erected in 1950, he said.

"Jewel was a real historian," Vangennip said. "She recorded about everything in this book."