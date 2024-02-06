All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 23, 2019

Rural Routes: 'I don't think I'd change anything': From a one-room school to 70 years of marriage

Billie Criddle was about 9 or 10 when she met her eventual husband in a one-room country school near Oak Ridge. That was Charles William Criddle, although Billie said people called him Bill. Her husband, she said, was born between Oak Ridge and Jackson. She was born in Indiana and eventually made her way to Missouri. ...

By Jacob Wiegand ~ Southeast Missourian
Billie Criddle, 88, of Oak Ridge tends to morning yardwork Friday outside her home in Oak Ridge.
Billie Criddle, 88, of Oak Ridge tends to morning yardwork Friday outside her home in Oak Ridge.Jacob Wiegand

Editor’s Note: Rural Routes is an ongoing photo feature series about the lives of everyday people in Southeast Missouri. It is scheduled to appear on Mondays in the Southeast Missourian.

Billie Criddle was about 9 or 10 when she met her eventual husband in a one-room country school near Oak Ridge.

That was Charles William Criddle, although Billie said people called him Bill.

Her husband, she said, was born between Oak Ridge and Jackson. She was born in Indiana and eventually made her way to Missouri.

Getting married wasn’t always the plan for the similarly-named pair, at least not for Billie.

The wedding ring of Billie Criddle of Oak Ridge rests her left ring finger as she tends to yardwork Friday outside her home in Oak Ridge.
The wedding ring of Billie Criddle of Oak Ridge rests her left ring finger as she tends to yardwork Friday outside her home in Oak Ridge.Jacob Wiegand

“I don’t know if we ever dated,” she said. “Bill just kept saying, ‘We’re going to get married.’”

With a laugh, she said it was an idea she wasn’t “too keen on.”

But it was an idea that ultimately came to fruition and resulted in more than seven decades of marriage, three children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“And now I’m started on great-greats,” she said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Billie is 88 and said Bill would have turned 89 on April 5, but he died Feb. 18.

Before his passing, Bill was a cook in the military. It was when a much younger Bill came home on leave that, in lieu of waiting, they went to Arkansas to tie the knot through a justice of the peace.

“And he must of been pretty good, because it lasted a long time,” she said of the justice of the peace.

“It wasn’t all roses,” she said. “I don’t think I’d change anything.”

Bill’s responsibilities in the military took them to Bermuda for three-and-a-half years. But they also made their way to other locations such as Louisiana and Montana. In 1967, they made it back to Southeast Missouri.

“Bill always said, ‘I sure am glad that a lot of people don’t know about little ol’ Oak Ridge,’” she said.

Early Friday morning, Billie could be found tending to yardwork outside the Oak Ridge home she said was built by her grandson.

Sitting on her left ring finger, Billie’s wedding ring was present as she worked near the small pond by the house. She said the other day she got a mud ball on the ring that scared her.

“I’ve been taking it off, and I forgot to this morning,” she said.

But she said she typically wears the band all the time.

“I’m lost without it,” she said.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 9
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape scho...
NewsOct. 8
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says ...
NewsOct. 8
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance esti...
NewsOct. 8
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
NewsOct. 7
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
NewsOct. 7
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
NewsOct. 7
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy