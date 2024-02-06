Editor’s Note: Rural Routes is an ongoing photo feature series about the lives of everyday people in Southeast Missouri. It is scheduled to appear on Mondays in the Southeast Missourian.

Billie Criddle was about 9 or 10 when she met her eventual husband in a one-room country school near Oak Ridge.

That was Charles William Criddle, although Billie said people called him Bill.

Her husband, she said, was born between Oak Ridge and Jackson. She was born in Indiana and eventually made her way to Missouri.

Getting married wasn’t always the plan for the similarly-named pair, at least not for Billie.

The wedding ring of Billie Criddle of Oak Ridge rests her left ring finger as she tends to yardwork Friday outside her home in Oak Ridge. Jacob Wiegand

“I don’t know if we ever dated,” she said. “Bill just kept saying, ‘We’re going to get married.’”

With a laugh, she said it was an idea she wasn’t “too keen on.”

But it was an idea that ultimately came to fruition and resulted in more than seven decades of marriage, three children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“And now I’m started on great-greats,” she said.