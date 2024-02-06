Editor's Note: Rural Routes is an ongoing photo and feature series about the lives of everyday people in Southeast Missouri. It is scheduled to appear on Mondays in the Southeast Missourian.

On County Road 542 outside Pocahontas on Saturday, opposite a cornfield, three balloons and a homemade sign welcomed members of the “Class of 1978.”

It wasn’t a high school reunion — that would be later that evening in Jackson — but rather a meetup for a group of grade-school classmates from the rural areas north of town.

“We were the last class to attend the old Fruitland school and the first to attend what is now North Elementary,” explained Keith Fernandez, as the other classmates lunched and mingled in Red Barn Homestead, which Fernandez had rented for the occasion.

And while the Jackson Senior High School reunion is a larger affair, the former grade-schoolers say their smaller gatherings are often more meaningful.

Members of the Fruitland/Pocahontas grade school Class of 1978 look at a photo album during a class reunion Saturday at Red Barn Homestead near Pocahontas. TYLER GRAEF

“I hold no animus for the people we graduated [high school] with and there are some people I’ll be very happy to see again,” Fernandez said. “But we’re a much closer-knit group here than we are to the high school people.”

The class of ’78 reunions, held every five years or so, involve the usual reminiscing and looking-through of photo albums, but these classmates’ memories have a much more rural flavor. They recall how the schoolhouse was literally a three-room house with a basement, how the playground was a 5-acre field, and how when they arrived at North Elementary for fourth grade, the introduction of air-conditioning was a godsend.

Of course, they remember the paddlings, too.

“If you were a real troublemaker, which sometimes I would be, you’d get threatened by Mrs. Leimer, who was the principal at the time, to get a paddling with the electric paddle,” Fernandez explained.

Mrs. Leimer kept the electric paddle on a high shelf in her office where the children could see it, long and shining with a grip at one end. Nobody ever saw her use it, but the threat alone was enough to keep wayward pupils like Fernandez in line.