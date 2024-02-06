Editor’s Note: Rural Routes is an ongoing photo feature series about Southeast Missouri residents.

OLIVE BRANCH, Ill. — At a glance, it would be easy to mistake Dennis Brown’s one-man barber shop for a small shed.

From the outside, a small barber’s pole is one of the only indications of haircutting activity at the location. There’s no big sign out front, and the closest thing to a parking lot is a small patch of gravel.

Stepping inside, however, there’s no mistaking the one-room establishment as anything but a barber shop. While his location is smaller than most, Brown’s barber shop doesn’t need much space.

In one corner of the shop, a spacious, cushioned barber chair occupies almost half of the room. Hanging to one side of the chair are what you would expect to find at a barber shop — multiple combs, clippers and bottles of barbicide.

Dennis Brown's barber shop is seen Friday in Olive Branch, Illinois. BEN MATTHEWS

The rest of the shop, however, looks unlike any other barber shop. Nearly every inch of wall space is covered with seemingly random items, including multiple mounted hunting trophies, more than a dozen hats, various framed photos and antique barber supplies.

“It’s just stuff that has been given to me and I’ve had over the years,” Brown said. “It doesn’t mean anything to anyone but me.”

One of the best examples of Brown’s meaningful personal items is a full-size, cushioned church pew, which reaches nearly from wall to wall inside the shop. Brown sat in the pew for 16 years at Lake Milligan Baptist Church, until the church closed.

A 21-inch-long duck call hangs from a shelf above the shop mirror. Hanging next to it, a calendar from 1938.

While Brown clearly values his barber shop, he will be the first to tell you he isn’t in the business for the money.