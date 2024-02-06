Editor’s Note: Rural Routes is an ongoing photo feature series about Southeast Missouri residents.

The day before Thanksgiving was crisp and cloudless. In other words, it was perfect weather for racing motorbikes across the hills between Jackson and Oak Ridge.

So that’s what Joe Strauser and his kids, 12-year-old Matthew and 10-year-old Sophie, decided to do as they waited for out-of-town family to arrive. Or they did, until Sophie’s 50-cubic-centimeter machine suddenly gave out.

The problem, Strauser deduced, was probably a bad fuel hose, so he and Sophie headed back to the garage so Strauser could perform some maintenance and Sophie could play with the cat.

While preparing the necessary replacement parts, Strauser said motorcycles have become more or less a family tradition.

In this diptych, Joe Strauser, far left, fixes a motorbike for his daughter, Sophie, center, and socializing with relatives as his son, Matthew, right, prepares to ride a motorcycle Wednesday at their home outside of Oak Ridge. TYLER GRAEF

“I had gotten into cars and trucks and stuff,” he said. “And then I got into motorcycles.”

Which worked well, he said, since his wife shares his love of motorcycles, and her parents are even avid riders themselves. Sophie proudly pointed out her grandparents’ bikes in the garage; a pair of machines styled more classically than the sportier models the rest of the family rode.

So passing on the love of riding, he said, just seemed like a natural and fun way to spend time with the kids.

“They can be dangerous,” he admitted. “Just ’cause there’s no cage around you.”

But life is full of dangerous stuff, and learning how to navigate such obstacles is a part of growing up.