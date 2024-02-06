Jimmy Garrett looked on as Randy Horrell entered the pen and set about wrangling a few chickens into a bin.

He said he wasn't entirely sure how Horrell had come to learn the chickens were for sale; there weren't any signs up. He speculated the business had come through word-of-mouth. Chaffee is, after all, a small town. And, he added, his mother, Lottie, would not hesitate to strike up a conversation with a stranger about the pleasures of raising her eclectic little collection of chickens.

"These chickens are her pride and joy," Garrett said with a smile.

"I've lost some of mine recently," Horrell said, hefting the container and three chickens into the back of his pickup. "So these are just to replace them."

He pulled a folded $10 bill from the pocket of his overalls and handed it to Garrett, who thanked him. The two men lingered a while, enjoying the brisk November afternoon before Horrell drove off and Garrett gave the birds another once-over before heading inside.

Jimmy Garrett, left, and Randy Horrell talk after Garrett sold Horrell three chickens Thursday at Garrett's home in Chaffee. TYLER GRAEF

"My mom raised a little bit of everything growing up," Garrett said. "And she's been at this house here about 5 years. I've been here about a year."

He said he enjoys helping her tend to the birds.

"We got a few Rhode Island red, a few white chickens, there's a little bit of a mixture," he said, making his way to a pen across the yard. "There's wyandottes, dominickers, little bit of everything."

The most impressive looking, he said, are probably the fluffy-headed silkies.

"They're a Chinese breed, and they're curious. They'll come right up to you," he said, as a gaggle of silkies came to the fence to investigate. "But just watch ol' Caesar there, the white one in the middle, he's very protective."