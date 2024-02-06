Editor’s Note: Rural Routes is an ongoing photo feature series about Southeast Missouri residents.

BRAZEAU, Mo. — Joseph Barber lives on the same piece of rural Perry County farmland that has been in his family since before the Civil War.

Born in Perryville, the Brazeau man has “always been interested in history my whole life,” including the history of his home county.

In 2002, he said he had his book, “The Settlement Patterns of Perry County, Missouri 1850-1900,” published. The book was about a decade-long endeavor to complete.

He was raised in the house where he now lives with his mother, Louella Barber — which was built by his father, Larry Barber, in early 1960s. His father died about three or four years ago.

Joseph Barber pauses while working at his family's home Thursday in Brazeau, Missouri. Jacob Wiegand

But Joseph hasn’t always been there. He spent time in Pennsylvania, worked in Illinois for the Center for American Archaeology and even was part of a dig at former President Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello in Virginia.

In the late 1990s, he said he attended graduate school at Southeast Missouri State University where he obtained a Master of Arts in history.

The farm, Joseph said, has been in his family since the 1850s. On Thursday, he described some of the sights of the land while doing some maintenance outside one of the buildings.

There’s the bed of an old pickup truck he said he painted yellow for safety. The spot where a barn used to stand, but was destroyed in a tornado. A building that was a “1938 chicken house.”