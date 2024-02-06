Rural Missouri sees increase in methamphetamine use

QULIN, Mo. -- Methamphetamine is on the upswing in Missouri, including rural communities the drug has already ravaged over decades, according to state officials and individuals recovering from addiction.

Sgt. Mark McClendon of the Missouri State Highway Patrol told KCUR-TV meth is reaching places and people in the state it never has before.

"The meth problem has basically exploded across every race and social economic class that you can imagine," McClendon said.

Meth use is increasing because of its price, availability and shortage of treatment options.

The drug is now stronger and cheaper than it used to be, said Erik Smith, assistant special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration's Kansas City office. Methamphetamine is being trafficked by Mexican drug cartels that are mass producing high-quality quantities and pushing it into markets where it was previously unknown.

"I started using methamphetamine when I was 18, 19 years old," said Qulin resident Dustin Siebert. "And, months later, some four or five months, I was helping other people manufacture it. Took over my life, like it did just about everybody else in this area."