Rural Missouri cemeteries face financial challenges

MARYVILLE, Mo. -- A Missouri lawmaker is working on a bill that would allow rural cemetery boards, provided they abide by some regulations, to dip into principal if investment returns prove insufficient.

Rep. Allen Andrews led a successful effort last year to pass legislation allowing cemetery trustees, under certain restrictions, to invest in higher-yield bonds, stocks and mutual funds, The Maryville Forum reported.

"There would have to be some really good safeguards, but (cemetery boards) are still not finding the relief that they need," Andrews said. "Their only income (besides return on capital) is selling plots and receiving donations."

Joyce Hennegin is secretary-treasurer of the Long Branch Cemetery near the former town of Gaynor in northeast Nodaway County. She said Andrews' law helped, but not enough.