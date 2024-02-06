Runs, walks to benefit cancer research, awareness and recovery

Runs and walks were held this weekend in Cape Girardeau and Jackson to support cancer research, raise funds and to bring awareness to those affected by the disease.

Run for Ragan 5K & 8K, Memory Walk and Fun Run

The sixth annual Run for Ragan 5K & 8K, Memory Walk and Fun Run was held Saturday at Southeast Cancer Center in Cape Girardeau with proceeds benefiting the Cancer Care Fund. More than 228 people participated, including nearly 20 children.

Patricia Ranzini, executive director of Southeast Health Foundation, said 100 percent of the money raised during the event goes toward providing mammograms for those in need, nutritional supplements, transportation and lodging for out-of-town patients, as part of the Cancer Care Fund.

SoutheastHEALTH has been involved for the last four years, she said. The event initially began by efforts put forth by Barb Ward, in memory of her daughter, Ragan Ward.

Ragan Ward grew up in Cape Girardeau, graduated from Cape Girardeau Central High School, moved to Colorado and earned her Ph.D., Ward said.

Shortly after Ragan Ward became pregnant with her first child, she was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer, Barb Ward said.

ï¿½Why we talk about early detection is because, during her pregnancy, she kept bringing attention to her doctor about a lump in her breast,ï¿½ Ward said, ï¿½but they kept telling her it was related to her pregnancy.ï¿½

Ward said, ï¿½We took her to some specialists, started that whole process, and by the time she got to the breast cancer specialist, she was stage 4.ï¿½

Ragan Ward lived one year after that, Barb Ward said, and completed a 5K the first weekend of October in Denver, before she died Oct. 29, 2007.

ï¿½She pushed her baby in a stroller that day,ï¿½ Ward said.

The goal of Saturdayï¿½s event, Ward said, is to urge others to be ï¿½an advocate for yourself, realizing you have to push through some of these things.ï¿½

She said last year the event raised $20,000.