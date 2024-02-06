Runners, walkers raise $31,000 for cancer screenings

Nearly 300 people helped raise more than $30,000 to provide free cancer screenings to area residents at this year’s Color Dash 5K and Fun Walk.
The Oct. 1 event at Arena Park, hosted by Saint Francis Foundation, was the fourth such event, and 274 people participated, raising $31,000.
The overall female winner was Abigail Kasten. The overall male winner was Philip Francis. The overall survivor female winner was Kaylee Crumley. The overall survivor male winner was Amjad Roumany.
In the female 19 and younger category, Molly Becker won first place. Zoi Miller took second, and Natalie Mirguax finished third.
For the female 20-29 category, Sully Sangurima won first place. Kimberly Mathis won second, and Kassidy Gowan won third.
In the female 30-39 category, Michelle Tanz won first place. Malerie Essner won second, and Megan Gerlach won third.
In the 40-49 female category, Tammy Morgan won first place. Stephanie Sadler won second, and Christina Cheek won third.
In the 50-59 female category, Jill Hahs won first place. Robin Rowe won second, and Lori Whistler won third.
In the 60 and older female category, Debi Bowman won first place. Tammy Beck won second, and Pam Lange won third.
In the male 19 and younger category, Elijah Cheek in first place. Nolan Harrison won second, and Trent Lange finished third.
For the male 20-29 category, Logan Shay won first place. Dalton Buehler won second, and Tyler Crumley won third.
In the male 30-39 category, Adrian Smith won first place. Andrew Bertrand won second, and Dylan Adams won third.
In the 40-49 male category, Adam Morgan won first place. Steven Sadler won second, and Josh Lange won third.
In the 50-59 male category, Roger Ellinger won first place. Travis Smith won second, and James West won third.
In the 60 and older male category, Mitch Gerber won first place. Mark Reder won second, and Kent Edwards won third.
For more information about Saint Francis Foundation, call (573) 331-5133 or visit sfmc.net/foundation.
