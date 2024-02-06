Runners, walkers raise $31,000 for cancer screenings

Nearly 300 people helped raise more than $30,000 to provide free cancer screenings to area residents at this year’s Color Dash 5K and Fun Walk.

The Oct. 1 event at Arena Park, hosted by Saint Francis Foundation, was the fourth such event, and 274 people participated, raising $31,000.

Results

The overall female winner was Abigail Kasten. The overall male winner was Philip Francis. The overall survivor female winner was Kaylee Crumley. The overall survivor male winner was Amjad Roumany.

In the female 19 and younger category, Molly Becker won first place. Zoi Miller took second, and Natalie Mirguax finished third.

For the female 20-29 category, Sully Sangurima won first place. Kimberly Mathis won second, and Kassidy Gowan won third.

In the female 30-39 category, Michelle Tanz won first place. Malerie Essner won second, and Megan Gerlach won third.

In the 40-49 female category, Tammy Morgan won first place. Stephanie Sadler won second, and Christina Cheek won third.