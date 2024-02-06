Runners celebrate New Year’s Eve with Glow Run welcoming 2020

Ready. Set. Glow!

More than 80 runners welcomed the new year with the sixth annual EPIC Glow Run 5K on Tuesday at the Osage Trail in Cape Girardeau.

Nicholas Peters, 3, follows his mother through the finish line at the sixth annual EPIC Glow Run 5K held Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. Nicolette Baker

Glow-stick bracelets, flashing neon lights and necklaces made of Christmas lights became visible in the dark as people jogged around the Osage Centre, completing the final few strides of the 5K.

The race was hosted by not-for-profit Early Prevention Impacts Community (EPIC) Coalition. Comprised of community volunteers and as well as several EPIC employees, the coalition provides resources and education on preventing youth substance abuse.

Project coordinator at EPIC Jessica Belanger said the annual glow run generates several thousand dollars each year, both from ticket proceeds and contributions from EPIC’s 24 community sponsors. Along with adults, children as young as 5 years old participated in the New Year’s Eve 5K, she said.