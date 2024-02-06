All sections
January 2, 2020

Runners celebrate New Year’s Eve with Glow Run welcoming 2020

Ready. Set. Glow! More than 80 runners welcomed the new year with the sixth annual EPIC Glow Run 5K on Tuesday at the Osage Trail in Cape Girardeau. Glow-stick bracelets, flashing neon lights and necklaces made of Christmas lights became visible in the dark as people jogged around the Osage Centre, completing the final few strides of the 5K...

Nicolette Baker
story image illustation

Ready. Set. Glow!

More than 80 runners welcomed the new year with the sixth annual EPIC Glow Run 5K on Tuesday at the Osage Trail in Cape Girardeau.

Nicholas Peters, 3, follows his mother through the finish line at the sixth annual EPIC Glow Run 5K held Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.
Nicholas Peters, 3, follows his mother through the finish line at the sixth annual EPIC Glow Run 5K held Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.Nicolette Baker

Glow-stick bracelets, flashing neon lights and necklaces made of Christmas lights became visible in the dark as people jogged around the Osage Centre, completing the final few strides of the 5K.

The race was hosted by not-for-profit Early Prevention Impacts Community (EPIC) Coalition. Comprised of community volunteers and as well as several EPIC employees, the coalition provides resources and education on preventing youth substance abuse.

Project coordinator at EPIC Jessica Belanger said the annual glow run generates several thousand dollars each year, both from ticket proceeds and contributions from EPIC’s 24 community sponsors. Along with adults, children as young as 5 years old participated in the New Year’s Eve 5K, she said.

Andy Johnson was the first to cross the finish line at Tuesday night’s race. An avid runner, Johnson said the run provided practice for the upcoming Boston Marathon, a race Johnson has attended for seven years. Johnson said he took up running to get back into shape while doing an activity he enjoyed when he was younger.

“I got to the point where I knew I needed to take responsibility for my health,” he said. “I’ve learned a lot of things, got some injuries, things like that on the way, but it’s helped me grow as a person.”

The Saxony Crusaders Against Teen Substance Abuse four-student team from Saxony Lutheran High School also participated in the glow run. Led by Karla Cornelius, the group of cross-country runners previously participated in the EPIC Glow Run to help raise awareness for the coalition’s cause, Cornelius said.

EPIC interacts with several local schools, including Jackson Middle School and Notre Dame Regional High School, through programs such as EPIC Pals and EPIC Schools. The EPIC Pals program connects middle school students with shelter animals to build empathy, compassion and responsibility, while the EPIC Schools program recognizes local schools with outstanding substance-prevention programs. The coalition also works with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Missouri and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri.

A runner crosses the finish line at the sixth annual EPIC Glow Run 5K held Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.
A runner crosses the finish line at the sixth annual EPIC Glow Run 5K held Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.Nicolette Baker

The EPIC Coalition was formed in 2000 to build awareness on preventing youth substance abuse through local events and prevention programs.

Local News
