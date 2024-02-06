All sections
NewsJanuary 24, 2018

Runaway llama captured in eastern Missouri's Franklin County

LUEBBERING, Mo. ï¿½ A llama has been captured after spending months on the lam in eastern Missouri. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the llama was spotted eating grass along roads and jumping into animal enclosures in the Luebbering area of Franklin County, about 40 miles southwest of St. Louis. ...

Associated Press

LUEBBERING, Mo. ï¿½ A llama has been captured after spending months on the lam in eastern Missouri.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the llama was spotted eating grass along roads and jumping into animal enclosures in the Luebbering area of Franklin County, about 40 miles southwest of St. Louis.

The llama was cornered earlier this month after someone agreed to take it. Deputies took a photo of the animal, and a message was posted on the Franklin County sheriffï¿½s Facebook page, which was shared more than 430 times. But no owner ever called to claim the missing animal.

Sheriffï¿½s office records clerk Melissa Dahms said there were reports a family that owned llamas moved out of the area just after the major floods last May, possibly leaving one animal behind.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Pertinent address:

Luebbering, Mo.

