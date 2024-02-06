Ruling means Rams may owe $352,000 to state of Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Rams are long gone from St. Louis, but they still may owe more than $350,000 in taxes to the state of Missouri.

The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday reversed a ruling from an administrative hearing that determined the NFL team did not have to pay state sales tax on a special city entertainment fee added to tickets from 2007 to 2013. The state said during oral arguments in March the Rams owe up to $352,000.