Rule changes to combat damage from wildlife considered

Landowners would have to obtain written authorization to use thermal imaging or night vision equipment for wildlife.

Another change would allow a landowner's representative to use thermal imagery or night vision equipment to eliminate feral hogs from the landowner's property, with the permission of a conservation agent. Currently, landowners can use thermal imagery and night vision equipment on their own property.

The agency is seeking public comment through Oct. 31 and will make a final decision Dec. 13.