All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsSeptember 9, 2019
Rule changes to combat damage from wildlife considered
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation is considering changing state regulations to help landowners combat damage from wildlife and feral hogs. The department said in a news release last week the proposals would allow a conservation agent to authorize such things as thermal imaging to record wildlife causing damage to private property...
Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation is considering changing state regulations to help landowners combat damage from wildlife and feral hogs.

The department said in a news release last week the proposals would allow a conservation agent to authorize such things as thermal imaging to record wildlife causing damage to private property.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Landowners would have to obtain written authorization to use thermal imaging or night vision equipment for wildlife.

Another change would allow a landowner's representative to use thermal imagery or night vision equipment to eliminate feral hogs from the landowner's property, with the permission of a conservation agent. Currently, landowners can use thermal imagery and night vision equipment on their own property.

The agency is seeking public comment through Oct. 31 and will make a final decision Dec. 13.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Trial scheduled for county coroner Wavis Jordan
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for fa...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy