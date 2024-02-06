Rufus Red Hots hosting local hot dog eating contest Saturday

At least 76 uniform hot dogs and buns were ordered for the competition. Cawthon said it is based off of the most recent Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on the Fourth of July in which Joey Chestnut, a competitive eater, ate 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

Contestants in this competition will only have seven minutes to eat as many hot dogs as they can. According to a Facebook post by the restaurant explaining the rules, contestants will be provided one plate at a time -- each with five hot dogs and buns, "competitors can dunk hot dog and bun in cups for no longer than six seconds," "Hot dog and bun can be separated, can be broken in parts, but if only a portion of the hot dog is eaten, they must eat an equal part of the bun and vice versa," and there are no utensils allowed.

While Saturday's competition is seven minutes long, the event will run from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Between the competition, there will be a raffle for free hot dogs from Rufus Red Hots, Vienna Beef Hot Dog merchandise and more.