Ruby Tuesday closes doors, O'Charley's set to shutter Sunday

A pair of Cape Girardeau restaurants on the city’s west side are closing, leaving the door open for future development.

One of the restaurants, Ruby Tuesday, closed at the end of business Monday. Its next door neighbor, O’Charley’s, will close Sunday. Ruby Tuesday opened in the mid 1990s and O’Charley’s in the early 2000s.

The management of Ruby Tuesday and O’Charley’s informed their employees about the closures last week.

Both businesses are on the southeast corner of the William Street and Mount Auburn Road intersection on property owned by Drury Southwest.

“We don’t currently have a definite plan in place as far as redevelopment,” according to Adrienne Henry of the Drury Southwest real estate and lease administration office. DSW offices were closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day so additional information was not available.

O Charley's is seen Monday at 3093 William St. in Cape Girardeau. The restaurant is scheduled to close Sunday. Jay Wolz ~ jwolz@semissourian.com

According to a longtime employee, Ruby Tuesday opened at 3069 William St. in 1996. O’Charley’s followed in May 2003 at 3093 William St.

It’s not clear how many employees will be affected by the closures. When O’Charley’s opened, however, it was reported it would employ between 120 and 130 full- and part-time staff, so it is estimated more than 200 workers are being affected.