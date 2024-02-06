All sections
February 27, 2018
Roy Moore backs Missouri candidate who slammed feminists
Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. ï¿½ Defeated Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore said heï¿½s endorsing a longshot Missouri candidate who recently drew attention for a Facebook post criticizing feminists.

Moore, a Republican, lost the Alabama Senate race to Democrat Doug Jones in December amid accusations of sexual misconduct with teenage girls.

The Kansas City Star reported Moore wrote a letter endorsing Courtland Sykes, a Republican seeking to defeat Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill.

Moore called Sykes a man of vision and principle who has impeccable character and Christian faith.

In response, Sykes said it was an honor to be supported by one of Americaï¿½s ï¿½most courageous and legendary conservative figures.ï¿½

In January, Sykes drew attention after posting that feminists are ï¿½she-devilsï¿½ who redefined womanhood to ï¿½suit their own nasty, snake-filled heads.ï¿½

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

