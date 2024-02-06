Roy Blunt to vote 'no' on Supreme Court nominee

"Her judicial philosophy seems to be not the philosophy at looking at what the law and the Constitution say and applying that, but using some method to look at the Constitution as a more flexible document, and there are cases showing that's her view."

Blunt told "This Week" moderator George Stephanopoulos it is clear Jackson will become the first Black woman to sit on the nation's highest court.

"I think she certainly will be confirmed and I think it'll be a high point for the country to see her take her unique perspective on the Court, but I don't think she's the kind of judge who will do the kind of work I think needs to be done," Blunt said. "I won't be supporting her but I'll be joining others in understanding the importance of this moment."

As of presstime, one Republican senator, Maine's Susan Collins, is on record saying she will vote to confirm Jackson.