Route PP in Bollinger County closed for culvert replacement

Route PP in Bollinger County from County Road 514 to County Road 528 near Marble Hill, Missouri, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, through Friday, April 14. The roadway will reopen to traffic at 2 p.m. each day.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation