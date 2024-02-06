All sections
June 14, 2017

Route Y in Perry County reduced for pavement work

Route Y in Perry County from Route A to County Road 438 will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews repair the pavement. The work will be take place from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Thursday, according to a MoDOT news release...

Southeast Missourian

Route Y in Perry County from Route A to County Road 438 will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews repair the pavement. The work will be take place from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Thursday, according to a MoDOT news release.

All work is weather permitting. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the area. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation

