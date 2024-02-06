Route KK in Perry and Bollinger counties will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs, according to a MoDOT news release. This section of roadway is from Highway 51 in Perry County to Route K in Bollinger County near Sedgewickville, Missouri.

Weather permitting, work will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Wednesday.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation