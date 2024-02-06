Route Y bridge in Scott Co. closed due to deteriorated condition

The Missouri Department of Transportation announced the immediate closing of the Route Y bridge in Scott County on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Recent inspections showed the structure was deteriorated. The bridge is over Drainage Ditch No. 1, about a quarter mile west of Route B. Repairs will take place throughout this week, and MoDOT anticipates the span will reopen by the close of business Friday, Jan. 13.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
