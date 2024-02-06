Route W in Scott County closed for bridge work

Route W in Scott County will be closed as contractor crews replace a bridge between county roads 421 and 277, west of Oran, Missouri. A Missouri Department of Transportation news release says the work will begin March 11 and should be completed by May 30. A signed detour will use Route P to Highway All work is weather permitting.
Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636, or visit modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation