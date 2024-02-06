Pavement repairs reduce Route N in Scott County

Route N in Scott County — between Route E and County Road 349 near Commerce, Missouri — will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews repair the pavement. The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, from Tuesday through Sept. 22, a MoDOT news release said.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation