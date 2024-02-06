All sections
NewsAugust 31, 2022

Route V in Cape County reduced for pavement work; pavement repairs reduce Route N in Scott County

Route V in Cape Girardeau County, from Highway 177 to Route Y, will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today...

Southeast Missourian

Route V in Cape County reduced for pavement work

Route V in Cape Girardeau County, from Highway 177 to Route Y, will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.

Pavement repairs reduce Route N in Scott County

Route N in Scott County — between Route E and County Road 349 near Commerce, Missouri — will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews repair the pavement. The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, from Tuesday through Sept. 22, a MoDOT news release said.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation

Story Tags
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

