North- and southbound Interstate 55 in Scott County -- between Exit 66B and Exit 69 near Sikeston, Missouri -- will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews construct temporary median crossovers. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will begin at 6 a.m., April 11. Completion is anticipated April 30. The crossovers will be constructed in preparation for the project to rehabilitate the I-55 bridges over U.S. 62 at Miner, Missouri.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of

Transportation